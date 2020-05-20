1005 Water Hyssop

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly game room parking garage

Newer Construction 4Bed/3Bath in Crystal Crossing! - Video Tour: https://youtu.be/4-YAMXSlndA



DEPENDING ON YOUR LEVEL OF COMFORT, WE ARE OFFERING PRIVATE ON-SITE TOURS OR VIRTUAL TOURS.



Like-new beautiful well-kept home in Crystal Crossing! Charming and spacious home with an open floor plan. Features 4 beds, 3 full baths, lots of natural light, gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, glass subway tile backsplash, and gorgeous hickory wood floors. Downstairs has an office/study/bedroom with a full bath located at the front of the home. Upstairs has a spacious master bedroom, 2 secondary bedrooms, and a game room. Close to 1890 Ranch shopping center, The Parke Shopping Center, Whole Foods 365, Chuys, and Costco, Leander Metro Station, and convenient access to the toll road. Highly rated Leander ISD.



IMPORTANT DETAILS:



BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 3

PARKING: Attached Garage/Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Crystal Crossing

YEAR BUILT: 2015



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Stainless steel appliances!

- Bonus office/study/bedroom!

- Beautiful Wood floors!

- Open/Spacious Layout!

- Granite countertops!

- Fenced in Yard!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Dogs are negotiable. No cats. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking in the home. Please go outside.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



No Cats Allowed



