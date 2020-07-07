971 Goldenrod ST

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated oven

Lovely home with Mother-In-Law floor plan backs up to a city park with a Frisbee golf course.Spacious open kitchen/family den layout with quality wood floor laminate throughout all rooms including kitchen & bathrooms; all new "Wordly Grey" Sherwin Williams paint throughout. ALL NEW appliances including refrigerator included in rental. 11 x 11 free-standing storage shed in back yard saves paying for storage. Easy access to booming retail and medical in Kyle; only 25 minutes to Austin.