Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:59 PM

971 Goldenrod ST

971 Goldenrod Street
Location

971 Goldenrod Street, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely home with Mother-In-Law floor plan backs up to a city park with a Frisbee golf course.Spacious open kitchen/family den layout with quality wood floor laminate throughout all rooms including kitchen & bathrooms; all new "Wordly Grey" Sherwin Williams paint throughout. ALL NEW appliances including refrigerator included in rental. 11 x 11 free-standing storage shed in back yard saves paying for storage. Easy access to booming retail and medical in Kyle; only 25 minutes to Austin.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 971 Goldenrod ST have any available units?
971 Goldenrod ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 971 Goldenrod ST have?
Some of 971 Goldenrod ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 971 Goldenrod ST currently offering any rent specials?
971 Goldenrod ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 971 Goldenrod ST pet-friendly?
No, 971 Goldenrod ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kyle.
Does 971 Goldenrod ST offer parking?
Yes, 971 Goldenrod ST offers parking.
Does 971 Goldenrod ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 971 Goldenrod ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 971 Goldenrod ST have a pool?
No, 971 Goldenrod ST does not have a pool.
Does 971 Goldenrod ST have accessible units?
No, 971 Goldenrod ST does not have accessible units.
Does 971 Goldenrod ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 971 Goldenrod ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 971 Goldenrod ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 971 Goldenrod ST does not have units with air conditioning.

