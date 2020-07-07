Lovely home with Mother-In-Law floor plan backs up to a city park with a Frisbee golf course.Spacious open kitchen/family den layout with quality wood floor laminate throughout all rooms including kitchen & bathrooms; all new "Wordly Grey" Sherwin Williams paint throughout. ALL NEW appliances including refrigerator included in rental. 11 x 11 free-standing storage shed in back yard saves paying for storage. Easy access to booming retail and medical in Kyle; only 25 minutes to Austin.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 971 Goldenrod ST have any available units?
971 Goldenrod ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 971 Goldenrod ST have?
Some of 971 Goldenrod ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 971 Goldenrod ST currently offering any rent specials?
971 Goldenrod ST is not currently offering any rent specials.