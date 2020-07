Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Charming home with a front porch just waiting for you to sit and relax located in the sought after Plum Creek community. Downstairs include a spacious living room, office/study, large kitchen, dining room, and laundry room. All bedrooms upstairs. Owner's retreat has two closets. Double sinks, walk-in shower & garden tub.

Contact us to schedule a showing.