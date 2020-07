Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Video tour of home: https://youtu.be/Jr-KttiVjvc Available July 3rd! Spacious 2/1 duplex close to downtown Kyle. Open and bright floor plan. Big family room. Kitchen and dining area are open to the family room. Separate utility room. All electric unit. Both bedrooms are very good size and have ceiling fans and plenty of closet space. Big backyard. 1 car covered carport. Convenient to I-35, all shopping, and downtown Kyle. Hurry for this one!!