All apartments in Kyle
Find more places like 411 Northern Flicker St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kyle, TX
/
411 Northern Flicker St
Last updated May 17 2020 at 5:35 PM

411 Northern Flicker St

411 Northern Flicker Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kyle
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

411 Northern Flicker Street, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This home will not last long. Gorgeous 2 story home in the Meadows At Kyle subdivision. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1795 sq. ft. and a large family room upstairs. 18 ft. ceilings in the open living, dining, kitchen area. Has large doggy door, washer, dryer and fridge stay. This home has upgrades through out the home. Retreat to your spa-like master bathroom. Garage is the ultimate man cave with lots of shelving for storage and barn doors that can hold your tools. This is the one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Northern Flicker St have any available units?
411 Northern Flicker St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 411 Northern Flicker St have?
Some of 411 Northern Flicker St's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Northern Flicker St currently offering any rent specials?
411 Northern Flicker St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Northern Flicker St pet-friendly?
No, 411 Northern Flicker St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kyle.
Does 411 Northern Flicker St offer parking?
Yes, 411 Northern Flicker St offers parking.
Does 411 Northern Flicker St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 Northern Flicker St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Northern Flicker St have a pool?
Yes, 411 Northern Flicker St has a pool.
Does 411 Northern Flicker St have accessible units?
No, 411 Northern Flicker St does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Northern Flicker St have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 Northern Flicker St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 411 Northern Flicker St have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 Northern Flicker St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Settlement
210 South Amberwood
Kyle, TX 78640
Hays Junction
828 Bebee Rd
Kyle, TX 78640
Oaks Of Kyle
200 Philomena Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Oaks on Marketplace
20400 Marketplace Ave
Kyle, TX 78640
The Green at Plum Creek
4300 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Provenza at Plum Creek
5020 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Ariza Plum Creek
4700 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Strand
150 Amberwood South
Kyle, TX 78640

Similar Pages

Kyle 1 BedroomsKyle 2 BedroomsKyle Apartments with Gym
Kyle Apartments with ParkingKyle Pet Friendly Places
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Wells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TX
Selma, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXWindcrest, TXManor, TXBulverde, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXCibolo, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas