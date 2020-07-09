411 Northern Flicker St

Amenities

This home will not last long. Gorgeous 2 story home in the Meadows At Kyle subdivision. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1795 sq. ft. and a large family room upstairs. 18 ft. ceilings in the open living, dining, kitchen area. Has large doggy door, washer, dryer and fridge stay. This home has upgrades through out the home. Retreat to your spa-like master bathroom. Garage is the ultimate man cave with lots of shelving for storage and barn doors that can hold your tools. This is the one!