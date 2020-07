Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly walk in closets

Built in 2019, this Madison plan is a beautiful well-planned single story, 4 BR/2BA, 1699 sqft home. Walk in your side entry front door to a large family room. The spacious kitchen has ample cabinet & counter space, a center island with beautiful granite countertops & room for bar stools. The master suite is generously sized & has a spacious walk in closet. Entertain guests on your nice covered patio.

Contact us to schedule a showing.