Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Kyle, TX! The home features a spacious eat-in kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Har surface flooring throughout the main floor. Master bath features a double vanity sink and a huge walk-in closet. Private fenced in backyard with a detached garage conveniently accessible from both the backyard and the street.

