Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool range

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful red brick home in the lovely neighborhood of Waterleaf in Kyle, TX. This home contains 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and is a total of 1,510 sqft. There are no neighbors to the left or behind so this property is very private! This lovely home is well maintained and is only a short walking distance from the neighborhood park and pool! No pets allowed.