224 Jim Miller Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
224 Jim Miller Dr
224 Jim Miller Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
224 Jim Miller Drive, Kyle, TX 78640
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in the Spring Branch neighborhood in Kyle.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 224 Jim Miller Dr have any available units?
224 Jim Miller Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kyle, TX
.
What amenities does 224 Jim Miller Dr have?
Some of 224 Jim Miller Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 224 Jim Miller Dr currently offering any rent specials?
224 Jim Miller Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Jim Miller Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 Jim Miller Dr is pet friendly.
Does 224 Jim Miller Dr offer parking?
Yes, 224 Jim Miller Dr offers parking.
Does 224 Jim Miller Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 Jim Miller Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Jim Miller Dr have a pool?
No, 224 Jim Miller Dr does not have a pool.
Does 224 Jim Miller Dr have accessible units?
No, 224 Jim Miller Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Jim Miller Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 Jim Miller Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 224 Jim Miller Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 224 Jim Miller Dr has units with air conditioning.
