Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is on a huge corner home site. Walking distance to community pool, paths, and playground. Living room filled with natural light and open to kitchen and dining area. Private, master suite located at the rear of the home with walk-in shower and plenty of closet space. Attached 2 car garage with additional storage. Refrigerator and water softener already on property. Don't wait. Come see this one today!