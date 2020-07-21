151 Chickadee Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Short Term Lease Considered - Move In Ready - Open Floor Plan - Master bedroom on 1st Floor ~-Cul De Sac

Newly installed wood laminant 08-16 NO CARPET - Tile in Living, Kitchen, Bathrooms & Laundry - 3 bedrooms, Gameroom-Bonus Room & Utility Room Up - Master Bath & Half Bath 1st Floor & 1 full bath & laundry on second floor - Blinds throughout - Covered front porch -Covered Back Patio - Mostly level backyard - Next to walking trail that leads to pool area. - Professionally Cleaned 08-17-2019 - Secondary bedrooms are very generous - 2 have walk in closets - Large Closet-Storage off Gameroom

Room dimensions are approximate - Tenant to verify Schools & Room Dimensions