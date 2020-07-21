All apartments in Kyle
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

151 Chickadee Cove

151 Chickadee Cove
Location

151 Chickadee Cove, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Short Term Lease Considered - Move In Ready - Open Floor Plan - Master bedroom on 1st Floor ~-Cul De Sac
Newly installed wood laminant 08-16 NO CARPET - Tile in Living, Kitchen, Bathrooms & Laundry - 3 bedrooms, Gameroom-Bonus Room & Utility Room Up - Master Bath & Half Bath 1st Floor & 1 full bath & laundry on second floor - Blinds throughout - Covered front porch -Covered Back Patio - Mostly level backyard - Next to walking trail that leads to pool area. - Professionally Cleaned 08-17-2019 - Secondary bedrooms are very generous - 2 have walk in closets - Large Closet-Storage off Gameroom
Room dimensions are approximate - Tenant to verify Schools & Room Dimensions

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 Chickadee Cove have any available units?
151 Chickadee Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 151 Chickadee Cove have?
Some of 151 Chickadee Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 Chickadee Cove currently offering any rent specials?
151 Chickadee Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Chickadee Cove pet-friendly?
No, 151 Chickadee Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kyle.
Does 151 Chickadee Cove offer parking?
Yes, 151 Chickadee Cove offers parking.
Does 151 Chickadee Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 151 Chickadee Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Chickadee Cove have a pool?
Yes, 151 Chickadee Cove has a pool.
Does 151 Chickadee Cove have accessible units?
No, 151 Chickadee Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Chickadee Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 Chickadee Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does 151 Chickadee Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 151 Chickadee Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
