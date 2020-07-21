All apartments in Kyle
145 Amber Ash Dr.
Last updated August 29 2019 at 5:16 PM

145 Amber Ash Dr.

145 Amber Ash Drive · No Longer Available
Location

145 Amber Ash Drive, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
145 Amber Ash Dr. Available 09/01/19 Spectacular move in ready home in sought after Amberwood Subdivision! - Spectacular move in ready home in sought after Amberwood Subdivision, on a quiet street surrounded by gorgeous homes. This is your forever home. This gem features a custom kitchen complete with granite and two tone custom cabinets. Family room fireplace, beautiful wood laminate floors, and a generous master bedroom with garden tub and separate shower. 3 total bedrooms and a gracious 1844'. Don't pay 200k for a nice kitchen and a fireplace, come look at this home and compare features, and hurry! To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.

(RLNE3496292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Amber Ash Dr. have any available units?
145 Amber Ash Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 145 Amber Ash Dr. have?
Some of 145 Amber Ash Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Amber Ash Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
145 Amber Ash Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Amber Ash Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 145 Amber Ash Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 145 Amber Ash Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 145 Amber Ash Dr. offers parking.
Does 145 Amber Ash Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Amber Ash Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Amber Ash Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 145 Amber Ash Dr. has a pool.
Does 145 Amber Ash Dr. have accessible units?
No, 145 Amber Ash Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Amber Ash Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 Amber Ash Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Amber Ash Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 Amber Ash Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
