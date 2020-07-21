Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

145 Amber Ash Dr. Available 09/01/19 Spectacular move in ready home in sought after Amberwood Subdivision! - Spectacular move in ready home in sought after Amberwood Subdivision, on a quiet street surrounded by gorgeous homes. This is your forever home. This gem features a custom kitchen complete with granite and two tone custom cabinets. Family room fireplace, beautiful wood laminate floors, and a generous master bedroom with garden tub and separate shower. 3 total bedrooms and a gracious 1844'. Don't pay 200k for a nice kitchen and a fireplace, come look at this home and compare features, and hurry! To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.



(RLNE3496292)