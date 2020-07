Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher microwave oven range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Super cute, well cared for 4 bed, 2.5 bath home in Bunton Creek. This house really sells itself. Fresh paint throughout, new carpets. Very spacious and open single level floor plan. Large open kitchen with lots of beautiful oak colored cabinets. Stainless steel appliances. Large living area. Master bedroom is a really good size as well. Master bath boasts double vanity, garden tub and separate stand up shower. Lots of closet space. Good size yard. This home really has it all.