Last updated May 16 2020 at 11:14 PM

131 Creekside Villa Drive

131 Creekside Villa Dr · No Longer Available
Location

131 Creekside Villa Dr, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! Luxury Duplex Home in Kyle, TX comes with a Fenced in Backyard for your furry friends and tons of other luxuries such as an Automatic Sprinkler System, Xeriscape Front Yard, Garage Door Opener, Wood Look Tile Flooring w/Carpet in Bedrooms, and Beautiful Tiled Kitchen Countertops w/Backsplash, Back Patio, High Ceilings and Walk in Closets. Pet Friendly - dogs only, no aggressive breeds. Owner requires tenant to provide insurance coverage for pets - ask for details. Owner requires tenant to provide $500k insurance coverage for pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Creekside Villa Drive have any available units?
131 Creekside Villa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 131 Creekside Villa Drive have?
Some of 131 Creekside Villa Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Creekside Villa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
131 Creekside Villa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Creekside Villa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 131 Creekside Villa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 131 Creekside Villa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 131 Creekside Villa Drive offers parking.
Does 131 Creekside Villa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 Creekside Villa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Creekside Villa Drive have a pool?
No, 131 Creekside Villa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 131 Creekside Villa Drive have accessible units?
No, 131 Creekside Villa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Creekside Villa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 Creekside Villa Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Creekside Villa Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 131 Creekside Villa Drive has units with air conditioning.

