131 Creekside Villa Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! Luxury Duplex Home in Kyle, TX comes with a Fenced in Backyard for your furry friends and tons of other luxuries such as an Automatic Sprinkler System, Xeriscape Front Yard, Garage Door Opener, Wood Look Tile Flooring w/Carpet in Bedrooms, and Beautiful Tiled Kitchen Countertops w/Backsplash, Back Patio, High Ceilings and Walk in Closets. Pet Friendly - dogs only, no aggressive breeds. Owner requires tenant to provide insurance coverage for pets - ask for details. Owner requires tenant to provide $500k insurance coverage for pets.