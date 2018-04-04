All apartments in Kyle
Find more places like 120 Clover Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kyle, TX
/
120 Clover Cove
Last updated March 24 2020 at 7:18 AM

120 Clover Cove

120 Clover Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kyle
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

120 Clover Cove, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Great Kyle (Waterleaf) location in a Cul-de-sac! Open and spacious home. Kitchen opens to large living space with half bath downstairs, 2 full baths upstairs. Home has character with stylish colors and faux wood blinds throughout home. Covered patio, huge fenced yard with no neighbors directly behind. Close to schools with easy access to FM 150. Community pool, playground, sport court, jogging & bike paths. Refrigerator & water softener included! Pet considered with additional deposit.
No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 1st 2020. $1,575/month rent. $1,575 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Judi Baskin at 650-208-9245 to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Clover Cove have any available units?
120 Clover Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 120 Clover Cove have?
Some of 120 Clover Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Clover Cove currently offering any rent specials?
120 Clover Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Clover Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Clover Cove is pet friendly.
Does 120 Clover Cove offer parking?
Yes, 120 Clover Cove offers parking.
Does 120 Clover Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Clover Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Clover Cove have a pool?
Yes, 120 Clover Cove has a pool.
Does 120 Clover Cove have accessible units?
No, 120 Clover Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Clover Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Clover Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Clover Cove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 120 Clover Cove has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Settlement
210 South Amberwood
Kyle, TX 78640
Hays Junction
828 Bebee Rd
Kyle, TX 78640
Oaks Of Kyle
200 Philomena Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Oaks on Marketplace
20400 Marketplace Ave
Kyle, TX 78640
The Green at Plum Creek
4300 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Provenza at Plum Creek
5020 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Ariza Plum Creek
4700 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Strand
150 Amberwood South
Kyle, TX 78640

Similar Pages

Kyle 1 BedroomsKyle 2 Bedrooms
Kyle Apartments with GymKyle Apartments with Parking
Kyle Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Wells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TX
Selma, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXWindcrest, TXManor, TXBulverde, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXCibolo, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas