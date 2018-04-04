120 Clover Cove

Amenities

Great Kyle (Waterleaf) location in a Cul-de-sac! Open and spacious home. Kitchen opens to large living space with half bath downstairs, 2 full baths upstairs. Home has character with stylish colors and faux wood blinds throughout home. Covered patio, huge fenced yard with no neighbors directly behind. Close to schools with easy access to FM 150. Community pool, playground, sport court, jogging & bike paths. Refrigerator & water softener included! Pet considered with additional deposit.

No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 1st 2020. $1,575/month rent. $1,575 security deposit required.