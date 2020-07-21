112 Ansley Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Come make Ansley Way your new home! Great well-established neighborhood in Kyle! Close to HEB, Target, and everyday shopping. Schedule your appointment today to view this home!



Check out our walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/rVQYIGhwMJ0



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: 2 Car Garage/ Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Kyle

YEAR BUILT: 2002



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- New hard flooring throughout

- Spacious 2 car garage!

- Washer and Dryer provided as a courtesy!

- Large fenced private yard!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable.

- No Smoking On Property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **