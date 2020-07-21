112 Ansley Way

Amenities
Come make Ansley Way your new home! Great well-established neighborhood in Kyle! Close to HEB, Target, and everyday shopping. Schedule your appointment today to view this home!
Check out our walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/rVQYIGhwMJ0
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: 2 Car Garage/ Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Kyle
YEAR BUILT: 2002
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- New hard flooring throughout
- Spacious 2 car garage!
- Washer and Dryer provided as a courtesy!
- Large fenced private yard!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable.
- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **