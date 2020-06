Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

**JULY 2020 MOVE IN** VIDEO TOUR https://youtu.be/OPUbl0Hf7ls



Great floor plan, very open and bright. Garden tub in master. pop up ceiling in master. Nice covered back patio. Lots of square feet in a great neighborhood!

Great floor plan, very open and bright. Garden tub in master. pop up ceiling in master. Nice covered back patio. Lots of square feet in a great neighborhood!