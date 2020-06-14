Apartment List
93 Apartments for rent in Belton, TX with garage

Belton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg...

1 Unit Available
511 Dusty Trl
511 Dusty Trl, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1538 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 2 Car Garage Amenities include: - Central Heat & Air - Washer & Dryer Connections - Fridge - Dishwasher - Stove - Microwave - Hardwood Floors - Fireplace - Granite Counter tops - Garden Tub - Patio

1 Unit Available
1416 Loving Trl
1416 Loving Trl, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1607 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2 car-garage brick home Amenities include: - a cozy fire place, central heat & air, washer & dryer connections, fridge, stove, sprinkler system, large back yard with privacy fence and relaxing

1 Unit Available
2115 South Jefferson Court
2115 Jefferson Ct S, Belton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1686 sqft
Cozy 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Plenty of space inside and outside. NO CARPET, so you don't have to worry about stains. Fridge included, granite counter tops with plenty of cabinet and counter space for all your needs.

1 Unit Available
518 Shine Street
518 Shine St, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1146 sqft
Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath home within walking distance to UMHB (1/4 mile).

1 Unit Available
2601 Armstrong Drive
2601 Armstrong Dr, Belton, TX
1 Bedroom
$500
2000 sqft
4 bed 4 bath house in Belton Tx. Each room is rented separately with your own private bathroom. Tenants have access to all common areas including use of garage and storage unit. Two units have private bathroom (master suite).

1 Unit Available
1414 French St
1414 French St, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1287 sqft
Belton ISD.
Results within 1 mile of Belton

1 Unit Available
5310 Fenton Lane
5310 Fenton Ln, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1846 sqft
5310 Fenton Lane Available 07/01/20 Amentities Galore! Walking Trails, Picnic Area Pavilions, Volleball Court, Quick Access to Stillhouse Lake! Small Pets Accepted! - Thank you for your interest in renting with Linnemann Realty.

1 Unit Available
130 Satch Dr B
130 Satch Dr, Bell County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Unit B Available 07/31/20 Duplex on quiet cul de sac in country setting. - Property Id: 297470 Duplex on quietcul de sac located behind Holiday Inn and ball fields. Tile floors, garage and driveway, with W/D hookups. Large yard.

1 Unit Available
5562 Perdita Dr
5562 Perdita Dr, Bell County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1568 sqft
Built in 2019! Belton ISD! This kitchen has Granite counter tops, a large center island, brand new stainless steal appliances (side by side fridge, Microwave, D/W) and has a walk-in pantry. 4 bedroom and 2 full bath, 1 story.

1 Unit Available
7309 Lee Hall Loop
7309 Lee Hall Loop, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1345 sqft
Gorgeous new home construction in The Reserve at Pea Ridge(Belton I S D). The Omega built Chatham 250 floor plan has three bedrooms and two baths and a two car garage. All you would expect in a new home is to be found here.
Results within 5 miles of Belton
Verified

18 Units Available
Villas on the Hill
2510 S 31st St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1174 sqft
Newly constructed apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and w/d connections. A putting green, dog grooming area, 24-hour gym, a fire pit and media room. Moments from Dodgen Loop and S 31st Street.
Verified

14 Units Available
Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes
463 Westfield Blvd, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1299 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom units nestled in a private pecan orchard. Short drive to Temple Mall and the IMAX theater. Units with French doors, kitchen islands and decorative niches.
Verified

12 Units Available
Wildflower Villas
5227 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$837
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features BBQ grills, outdoor tables and pool. Units include crown moldings, white appliances and built-in bookshelves. Located within walking distance to Spare Time Fun Center and Good Life Bakery Cafe.

1 Unit Available
106 Nolan Ridge Dr
106 Nolan Ridge Dr, Nolanville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,345
1829 sqft
Beautiful home available! 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home Amenities include: - Central Heat/Air, Washer/Dryer Connections, Fridge, Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave, Fireplace, Garden Tub, Patio, and Fenced Yard.

1 Unit Available
7818 Hawthorn
7818 Hawthorn, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1350 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home with opener Amenities include: - New 2 tone interior paint, New Exterior Paint, New Stainless Steel appliances: Smooth Top Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher/Refrigerator, Tile Flooring

1 Unit Available
3906 Erie Dr
3906 Erie Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1921 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home -with extra room for Craft/Office Amenities include: - Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Fireplace, Patio, and Fenced Yard.

1 Unit Available
3021 Shady Hill Dr
3021 Shady Hill Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1340 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage House Amenities include: - Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Granite Counters Gas Heat&Water Heater and Fenced Yard. Sorry, no pets allowed.

1 Unit Available
3217 Purple Sage Dr
3217 Purple Sage Dr, Morgan's Point Resort, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2301 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home -with extra room for Office/Formal Dining -Owner Provides Landscaping Amenities include: - Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave,

1 Unit Available
10012 Fantail Ln
10012 Fantail Lane, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1453 sqft
Beautiful home available in Temple Windmill Farms HOA**! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home **$100 registration fee for HOA pool access Amenities include: Central Heat/Air, Washer/Dryer Connections, Fridge, Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave, Patio,

1 Unit Available
1013 Ravenwood Court
1013 Ravenwood Court, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2038 sqft
4 BEDROOM, BELTON ISD, COMMUNITY POOL - This is a very nice 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home that has been well maintained. This gated community includes a community park and swimming pool with restricted access.

1 Unit Available
833 Karey Dr
833 Karey Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1598 sqft
LARGE 3 BEDROOM, CONVENIENT TO SCOTT & WHITE - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with almost 1600 square feet located in Canyon Ridge, only minutes to Scott & White, restaurants and shopping.

1 Unit Available
3710 Iroquois Trl
3710 Iroquois Trail, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2144 sqft
3710 Iroquois Trl Available 07/01/20 4 BEDROOM, LARGE TREE COVERED LOT - This is a beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Temple with 2144 square feet, tile and wood look floors, nestled on a large tree covered lot.

1 Unit Available
1229 Lonesome Oak Dr
1229 Lonesome Oak Drive, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2624 sqft
1229 Lonesome Oak Dr Available 07/01/20 LOTS OF SPACE, BELTON ISD - This is a spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home in Belton ISD.

1 Unit Available
2017 Red Fox Dr
2017 Red Fox Dr, Nolanville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2212 sqft
2017 Red Fox Dr Available 07/29/20 Beautiful Executive Home in Bella Charca, Nolanville! - Video Tour Available at Centexpm.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Belton, TX

Belton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

