Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:35 PM

115 Apartments for rent in Harker Heights, TX with garage

Harker Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ...

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Skipcha South
1 Unit Available
1115 Doc Whitten Drive
1115 Doc Whitten Dr, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2412 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with a 3 car garage. Features washer and dryer connections, fireplace, an electric range, refrigerator and a dishwasher. No pets allowed. Please contact JWC for more information.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Skipcha South
1 Unit Available
919 Mustang Trl
919 Mustang Trl, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
2186 sqft
This= 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, an electric range, dishwasher, refrigerator, and washer and dryer connections. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Union Grove
1 Unit Available
206 Shawnee Trail
206 Shawnee Trl, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1385 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, fenced backyard, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections, an electric range. Pets must be approved by owner. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
907 End O Trl
907 End O Trl, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1651 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, fenced backyard, washer and dryer connections, refrigerator, an electric range and dishwasher. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1805 Sutton Place POOL
1805 Sutton Place Trl, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1897 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, fenced backyard, washer and dryer connections, refrigerator, an electric range and a pool. Dogs only. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Union Grove
1 Unit Available
101 Harvest Loop
101 Harvest Loop, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1800 sqft
Beautiful home available! 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 car side entry garage / Corner lot Amenities include: - New 2 tone interior paint, New Exterior Paint, New Stainless Steel appliances: Smooth Top Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher/Refrigerator, Tile

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
709 Fawn Trl
709 Fawn Trl, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1931 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 2 Car Garage Amenities include: - Central Heat & Air - Washer & Dryer Connections - Fireplace - Formal Dining Room - Fridge - Dishwasher - Stove - Dual Oven - Microwave - Antique Chandelier - Double

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2111 Chinaberry Circle
2111 Chinaberry Cir, Harker Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
2100 sqft
*Currently in full remodel, available 1 May, possibly sooner* https://youtu.be/bQMSJZh6CWA We pre-Screening four roommates wanting a single bedroom (will consider couples).

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1805 Fox Trail
1805 Fox Trl, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1466 sqft
1805 Fox Trail Available 07/21/20 **Approximate Availability Date: July 21, 2020** - Subdivision: Fox Fire Meadow Schools: Mountain View Elementary School Eastern Hills Middle School Harker Heights High School **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Union Grove
1 Unit Available
408 Tomahawk Dr
408 Tomahawk Dr, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1994 sqft
408 Tomahawk Dr Available 07/08/20 Skipcha Mountain Two Story - Look no further! This three bedroom two story home in Harker Heights Skipcha Mountain Estates has it all.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Union Grove
1 Unit Available
520 Arapaho Dr
520 Arapaho Dr, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2124 sqft
520 Arapaho Dr Available 08/07/20 520 Arapaho Dr, Harker Heights - This stylish 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is nestled on a large lot in a quiet neighborhood in Harker Heights.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1804 Volley Ln
1804 Volley Ln, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1747 sqft
Available 07/13/20 AVAILABLE JULY 2020!!! NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON!!! Spacious home located in Harker Heights. This gorgeous property has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Union Grove
1 Unit Available
122 Shawnee
122 Shawnee Trl, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1877 sqft
122 Shawnee Available 07/21/20 **Approximate Availability Date: July 21, 2020** - Subdivision: Skipcha Schools: Mountain View Elementary School Union Grove Middle School Harker Heights High School **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
602 Diana Ln
602 Diana Ln, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1508 sqft
Available 06/15/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 15, 2020!!!! This home has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 living area and 1 dining area.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Union Grove
1 Unit Available
2200 Heights Drive
2200 Heights Dr, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1560 sqft
2200 Heights Drive Available 08/10/20 2200 Heights Drive Harker Heights, TX 76548 - COVID-19 NOTICE: EPM IS NOT CHECKING OUT KEYS OR SHOWING OCCUPIED PROPERTIES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE PER THE FOLLOWING DIRECTIVES: CORYELL COUNTY: https://www.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Union Grove
1 Unit Available
3023 Sun Dance Drive
3023 Sun Dance Dr, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
2550 sqft
Amazing three bedroom! This two story home features a lovely livingroom with a wood burning fireplace. The open kitchen is equipped with an island and appliances. The secondary bedrooms are nicely sized.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Union Grove
1 Unit Available
607 Arapaho Drive
607 Arapaho Dr, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1700 sqft
Terrific three bedroom in need of new renters! For starters, this home has great curb appeal. Inside you will find a tiled entryway and French doors leading to the formal dining room.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
101 Cypress Court
101 Cypress Ct, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3051 sqft
Luxurious Tuscany home with lake view! Huge half-acre corner cul-de-sac lot! This inviting opens to an expansive 2-story foyer with elegant stained concrete floors stretching throughout the entire home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1807 Ute TRL
1807 Ute Trl, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Amazing Opportunity to be the first person to live in this new Duplex ~ No Carpet Here! ~ 1" Blinds / Refrigerator and Gutters will be installed to make it ready for move in ~ Automatic Sprinklers ~ Countertops in Kitchen and Baths are Granite ~

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Union Grove
1 Unit Available
2043 Rain Dance Loop
2043 Rain Dance Loop, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3039 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms with an open floor plan. This home will be ready for move-in June 8th

1 of 24

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Skipcha South
1 Unit Available
712 Bighorn Drive
712 Bighorn Dr, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1943 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with a 2 car garage. Corner lot fully fenced with a RV Pad in the backyard pre-wired for 220. This home features a fireplace, granite counter tops, Washer and Dryer connections, an electric range and a dishwasher.

1 of 37

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Union Grove
1 Unit Available
2014 Rain Dance Loop
2014 Rain Dance Loop, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2192 sqft
2014 Rain Dance Loop Available 04/10/20 2014 Rain Dance Loop Harker Heights Texas - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1707 Aztec Trace -A
1707 Aztec Trce, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX IN HARKER HEIGHTS !!!! - This amazing duplex is awaiting for a new tenant. CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT, carpet in the bedrooms only.
Results within 1 mile of Harker Heights

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1400 Shims Blvd
1400 Shims Boulevard, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2546 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Killeen that overlooks a lake! This 2-story home comes with a 2 car garage, dishwasher, refrigerator and an electric range. No pets allowed. Please contact JWC for more information.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Harker Heights, TX

Harker Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

