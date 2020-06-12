Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:51 AM

104 Apartments for rent in Copperas Cove, TX with garage

Copperas Cove apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
404 Jessica Cir
404 Jessica Circle, Copperas Cove, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2761 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 25th!!! Spacious home with fenced in yard. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with central heat/air, dishwasher, covered patio, and washer & dryer connections. PETS ALLOWED UPON OWNER APPROVAL!!! ***NO REFRIGERATOR***

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1119 Rhonda Lee St
1119 Rhonda Lee Street, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 17th!!! Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single-family home with large privacy-fenced backyard. Central heat/air, dishwasher, fireplace, and washer/dryer connections. SORRY, NO PETS ALLOWED!!!

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
House Creek North
1 Unit Available
2306 Scott Dr
2306 Scott Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
3263 sqft
www.Preferred.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1509 Indian Camp Trl
1509 Indian Camp Trail, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1569 sqft
**COMING SOON** 1509 INDIANCAMP TRL, COPPERAS COVE Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car garage for rent in Walker Place. Home is 1569 sf. with carpet through out.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Colonial Park
1 Unit Available
807 N Main St
807 North Main Street, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
1187 sqft
***NOW AVAILABLE*** 807 N Main St. in Copperas Cove Quaint, Updated, three Bedroom, One bathroom home for rent on Main Street in Cove. Home is 1187 Sq. ft. with a converted garage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
806 23rd N
806 N 23rd St, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$725
1347 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with a 2 car garage features a fenced backyard, washer and dryer connections, dishwasher, and an electric range. No pets allowed. Please contact JWC for more information.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1108 South 21 Street
1108 South 21st Street, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$725
978 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a fenced yard, 1 car garage, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections and a gas range. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet. Please contact JWC for more information.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Colonial Park
1 Unit Available
124 Blancas
124 E Blancas Dr, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$925
1328 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, fenced backyard, washer and dryer connections, dishwasher, an electric range and refrigerator. No pets allowed. Please contact JWC for more information.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
617 Atkinson Ave
617 Atkinson Avenue, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1128 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home Amenities include: - Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Fireplace, Granite Counters, Patio, Hardwood and Fenced Yard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
123 Chestnut Drive
123 Chestnut Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$975
1073 sqft
123 Chestnut Drive Available 07/06/20 Small Dogs Accepted! - Thank you for your interest in renting with Linnemann Realty.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
605 Skyline Drive
605 Skyline Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1762 sqft
605 Skyline Drive Available 07/06/20 - Thank you for your interest in renting with Linnemann Realty.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2910 Veterans Ave
2910 Veterans Avenue, Copperas Cove, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
2092 sqft
AVAILABLE Mid July 2020! MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features all electric appliances, 1 living area, 1 dining area, a wrap around style front porch, an automatic 2 car garage, ceiling fans, patio with privacy fence and

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
House Creek North
1 Unit Available
2202 Scott Dr
2202 Scott Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1800 sqft
3 bed/ 2.5bath with Game room - Property Id: 58392 3B/2.5Bath with Game room. Large master bedroom with NEW carpet. All bedrooms and game room on 2nd floor. Master bath has jetted tub and large walk in closet. Game room and other 2 beds nice size.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Colonial Park
1 Unit Available
109 E Hogan Drive
109 East Hogan Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1137 sqft
- Thank you for your interest in renting with Linnemann Realty. We are proud to be one of the largest property management firms in Central Texas! At this time due to the COVID-19 virus we have limited our services for viewing our rental properties.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
House Creek North
1 Unit Available
2409 Jake Drive
2409 Jake Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1585 sqft
Beautiful brick home with stone accents located in the House Creek North subdivision. This home offers a great open floor plan perfect for entertaining family & friends.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3404 Jacob Street
3404 Jacob Street, Copperas Cove, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1977 sqft
Charming four bedroom in Copperas Cove! This lovely home has lots of great features. For starters, the livingroom is well sized and has a nice wood burning fireplace. There are two dining areas.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
911 Brookview Drive
911 Brookview Dr, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
2566 sqft
Explore the versatility of this comfortable brick Contempo! Step into a new routine here and enjoy such features as a one-car garage, and chain-link fence. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
310 Janelle Drive
310 Janelle Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
1385 sqft
This spacious 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom duplex sits at 1385 sq ft! Features include a kitchen with range, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave. A traditional living room, fenced-in yard.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1506 Creek Street
1506 Creek Street, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1425 sqft
Discover all the comforts of this 1-story traditional home in Copperas Cove.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
700 N 23rd Street
700 North 23rd Street, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
1728 sqft
Very nice home on the corner of a very quiet street. Features a split bedroom plan with 3 spacious bedrooms, 1.75 baths, and a two-car side entry garage.

1 of 13

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
511 Judy Ln
511 Judy Lane, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$875
1376 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!!! 4BR 1.5 Bath home. Refrigerator, stove, washer dryer hookups. Converted garage. SORRY, NO PETS ALLOWED!

1 of 26

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
202 Patterson St
202 Patterson Street, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1350 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage with opener Amenities include: - New 2 tone interior paint, New Exterior Paint, New Stainless Steel appliances: Smooth Top Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher/Refrigerator, Tile Flooring

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3414 LUCAS STREET
3414 Lucas Street, Copperas Cove, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1553 sqft
AMAZING 4-BEDROOM HOME RANCH STYLE HOME BY APPT. - Call 254-547-3311 for appointment...M-F 2-4pm, Sat. 10-Noon. Well kept home in nice Copperas Cove subdivision features open living area with plenty of light and wall space.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2960 Sleepy Hollow Lane
2960 Sleepy Hollow Dr, Copperas Cove, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
2208 sqft
A Delightful Discovery! Life is wonderful in this 4BR/2BA Modular home. This engaging single-level boasts eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar. Laundry room. Garage, chain-link fence. Inviting home that handles all your needs.
City Guide for Copperas Cove, TX

With a history that dates back to 4,000 B.C., when buffalo hunters inhabited the area, Copperas Cove, Texas, has a rich history as a railway center and a cotton manufacturer. Today, Copperas Cove provides pivotal services for soldiers stationed at nearby Fort Hood, as well as for their families.

When you see downtown Copperas Cove, you'll feel as if you were transported right back into a 1950s movie, complete with James Dean, Stetson hats and Bel Air convertibles. Perhaps it's fitting that Copperas Cove is located right in the heart of central Texas. The town seems to encapsulate the best, most intriguing aspects of the region, both in appearance and in spirit. With a population of 33,374 (2012 Census), Copperas Cove is part of the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood metropolitan area, but it manages to maintain its own unique identity. Known to locals as "Cove," its history as an inhabited area dates back to 4,000 B.C., when nomadic tribes of buffalo hunters are known to have lived on the land. Today, Copperas Cove is a thriving small city that has everything you'd want in an urban-styled suburb, including a great public transportation system and a Wal-Mart Supercenter. With Fort Hood only about 12 minutes away, Copperas Cove is also an important service provider for those stationed and employed at the base. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Copperas Cove, TX

Copperas Cove apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

