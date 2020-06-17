9304 Sandyford Court

Amenities

A Distinctive Find! Live comfortably in this impeccable brick Contemporary home. The contemporary style of this home celebrates the best in modern design. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Your pulse will quicken with such superb features as stainless steel appliances and granite counter top that make mealtimes a joy. For a real get-away, you have the advantage of the private master suite. Dining in the open air is just one of the many possibilities using the delightful covered patio. In addition, discover also these other fine amenities: hardwood flooring, built-in microwave, center island and two-car garage. Fully fenced. This cheerful and charming home is a top-of-the-list winner, rating high for both sensible price and attractive styling!