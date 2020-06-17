All apartments in Killeen
Find more places like 9304 Sandyford Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Killeen, TX
/
9304 Sandyford Court
Last updated February 15 2020 at 3:31 AM

9304 Sandyford Court

9304 Sandyford Court · (254) 394-6800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Killeen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9304 Sandyford Court, Killeen, TX 76542
Yowell Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1661 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A Distinctive Find! Live comfortably in this impeccable brick Contemporary home. The contemporary style of this home celebrates the best in modern design. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Your pulse will quicken with such superb features as stainless steel appliances and granite counter top that make mealtimes a joy. For a real get-away, you have the advantage of the private master suite. Dining in the open air is just one of the many possibilities using the delightful covered patio. In addition, discover also these other fine amenities: hardwood flooring, built-in microwave, center island and two-car garage. Fully fenced. This cheerful and charming home is a top-of-the-list winner, rating high for both sensible price and attractive styling!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9304 Sandyford Court have any available units?
9304 Sandyford Court has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 9304 Sandyford Court have?
Some of 9304 Sandyford Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9304 Sandyford Court currently offering any rent specials?
9304 Sandyford Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9304 Sandyford Court pet-friendly?
No, 9304 Sandyford Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Killeen.
Does 9304 Sandyford Court offer parking?
Yes, 9304 Sandyford Court does offer parking.
Does 9304 Sandyford Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9304 Sandyford Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9304 Sandyford Court have a pool?
No, 9304 Sandyford Court does not have a pool.
Does 9304 Sandyford Court have accessible units?
No, 9304 Sandyford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9304 Sandyford Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9304 Sandyford Court has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9304 Sandyford Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Remington Apartment Homes
1001 N Twin Creek Dr
Killeen, TX 76543
The Village at Fox Creek
2900 Illinois Ave
Killeen, TX 76543
Dorel Killeen
2908 Trimmier Rd
Killeen, TX 76542
Bay Colony Apartments
4301 E Rancier Ave
Killeen, TX 76543
Keystone Apartments in Killeen
2502 Bacon Ranch Rd
Killeen, TX 76542
Bridgemoor at Killeen
2710 Cunningham Rd
Killeen, TX 76542
Independence Place Killeen
5016 Watercrest Rd
Killeen, TX 76549
Grandon Manor
1611 Grandon Dr
Killeen, TX 76541

Similar Pages

Killeen 1 BedroomsKilleen 2 Bedrooms
Killeen Apartments with BalconyKilleen Apartments with Parking
Killeen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXHarker Heights, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXRobinson, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeSaint Edward's University
Temple College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity