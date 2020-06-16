Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

707 W Vega Available 07/14/20 707 W Vega Ln, Killeen, Tx, 76542 - Stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bath, with large back yard, available in the highly desired neighborhood of Trimmeir Estaes in Killeen.

If you're looking for the perfect place to call home, look no further. With all neutral paint, gently used carpet in living/bedrooms, and tile in kitchen you will find it easy to match to any decor.

Upon entering the home you will notice the open layout. The living room has high vaulted ceilings with a luxury fireplace. The kitchen has granite-grey counter tops, and updated stainless steel appliances to include a flat top electric stove, over range microwave and walk in pantry. The island over looks the living area, which makes it great for prepping dinner while enjoying your company.

Three generous sized bedrooms share a hall bath while the master has an attached en suite. The en suite has a double vanity, garden tub and stand alone shower. Space will not be an issue, with the oversize walk in his and her closet! This is the perfect layout for family members coming to visit! This property is pet friendly with a privacy fenced backyard, and 2 garage spaces.

This home is zoned for Reeces Creek Elementary, C Patterson Middle and Ellison High.



