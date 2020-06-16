All apartments in Killeen
Find more places like 707 W Vega.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Killeen, TX
/
707 W Vega
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

707 W Vega

707 West Vega Lane · (254) 213-2131
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Killeen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

707 West Vega Lane, Killeen, TX 76542
Trimmier Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 707 W Vega · Avail. Jul 14

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1853 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
707 W Vega Available 07/14/20 707 W Vega Ln, Killeen, Tx, 76542 - Stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bath, with large back yard, available in the highly desired neighborhood of Trimmeir Estaes in Killeen.
If you're looking for the perfect place to call home, look no further. With all neutral paint, gently used carpet in living/bedrooms, and tile in kitchen you will find it easy to match to any decor.
Upon entering the home you will notice the open layout. The living room has high vaulted ceilings with a luxury fireplace. The kitchen has granite-grey counter tops, and updated stainless steel appliances to include a flat top electric stove, over range microwave and walk in pantry. The island over looks the living area, which makes it great for prepping dinner while enjoying your company.
Three generous sized bedrooms share a hall bath while the master has an attached en suite. The en suite has a double vanity, garden tub and stand alone shower. Space will not be an issue, with the oversize walk in his and her closet! This is the perfect layout for family members coming to visit! This property is pet friendly with a privacy fenced backyard, and 2 garage spaces.
This home is zoned for Reeces Creek Elementary, C Patterson Middle and Ellison High.

(RLNE3564563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 W Vega have any available units?
707 W Vega has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 W Vega have?
Some of 707 W Vega's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 W Vega currently offering any rent specials?
707 W Vega isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 W Vega pet-friendly?
Yes, 707 W Vega is pet friendly.
Does 707 W Vega offer parking?
Yes, 707 W Vega does offer parking.
Does 707 W Vega have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 W Vega does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 W Vega have a pool?
No, 707 W Vega does not have a pool.
Does 707 W Vega have accessible units?
No, 707 W Vega does not have accessible units.
Does 707 W Vega have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 W Vega does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 707 W Vega?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Remington Apartment Homes
1001 N Twin Creek Dr
Killeen, TX 76543
The Village at Fox Creek
2900 Illinois Ave
Killeen, TX 76543
Bay Colony Apartments
4301 E Rancier Ave
Killeen, TX 76543
Keystone Apartments in Killeen
2502 Bacon Ranch Rd
Killeen, TX 76542
Bridgemoor at Killeen
2710 Cunningham Rd
Killeen, TX 76542
Independence Place Killeen
5016 Watercrest Rd
Killeen, TX 76549
Arbors of Killeen
2801 O W Curry Dr
Killeen, TX 76542
Grandon Manor
1611 Grandon Dr
Killeen, TX 76541

Similar Pages

Killeen 1 BedroomsKilleen 2 Bedrooms
Killeen Apartments with BalconyKilleen Apartments with Parking
Killeen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXHarker Heights, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXRobinson, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeSaint Edward's University
Temple College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity