Amenities

hardwood floors garage bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

5303 Golden Gate Drive Available 08/14/20 This one is GOLDEN! - Available August 14th, 2020! Well-kept three bedroom, two bath home with attached two car garage in the popular Bridgewood addition. This home features an open floor plan making the central areas feel even larger. The master suite contains a separate shower stall, a jetted soaking tub, and dual vanities. Laminate wood floors throughout with carpets in the bedrooms only on this one!



Pets upon owner approval with applicable deposits and fees. No Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, Chow, or any canines mixed with those breeds. Housing assistance is not accepted and gas service is not required at this home.



(RLNE5851217)