Killeen, TX
5303 Golden Gate Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

5303 Golden Gate Drive

5303 Golden Gate Drive · (254) 526-5000
Location

5303 Golden Gate Drive, Killeen, TX 76549
Bridgewood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5303 Golden Gate Drive · Avail. Aug 14

$1,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1722 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5303 Golden Gate Drive Available 08/14/20 This one is GOLDEN! - Available August 14th, 2020! Well-kept three bedroom, two bath home with attached two car garage in the popular Bridgewood addition. This home features an open floor plan making the central areas feel even larger. The master suite contains a separate shower stall, a jetted soaking tub, and dual vanities. Laminate wood floors throughout with carpets in the bedrooms only on this one!

Pets upon owner approval with applicable deposits and fees. No Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, Chow, or any canines mixed with those breeds. Housing assistance is not accepted and gas service is not required at this home.

(RLNE5851217)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5303 Golden Gate Drive have any available units?
5303 Golden Gate Drive has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 5303 Golden Gate Drive have?
Some of 5303 Golden Gate Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5303 Golden Gate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5303 Golden Gate Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5303 Golden Gate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5303 Golden Gate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Killeen.
Does 5303 Golden Gate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5303 Golden Gate Drive does offer parking.
Does 5303 Golden Gate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5303 Golden Gate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5303 Golden Gate Drive have a pool?
No, 5303 Golden Gate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5303 Golden Gate Drive have accessible units?
No, 5303 Golden Gate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5303 Golden Gate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5303 Golden Gate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
