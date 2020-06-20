Amenities

4705 Black Forest Lane Available 07/13/20 NEW IN MANAGEMENT - COMING SOON! - Beautiful 4 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom Single Family Home in Bridgewood, close to Clear Creek, Fort Hood Military Gate, Metroplex Hospital, and main shopping areas. The floor plan offers two living areas combined right off the right side of the entrance. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops with a center island. The kitchen offers all stainless steel appliances, such as build-in microwave and side by side refrigerator. Master bedroom is huge with a walk-in closet. the Master bathroom features a garden tub tub with a separate walk-in shower and double sinks. The back yard has a privacy fence, which is perfect for family gatherings.



Small animals are allowed with non-refundable pet fee (breed restrictions apply).



Call Isbell Rentals at 254-432-7030 or visit our website at www.isbellrentals.com for more information!



