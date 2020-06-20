All apartments in Killeen
Find more places like 4705 Black Forest Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Killeen, TX
/
4705 Black Forest Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4705 Black Forest Lane

4705 Black Forest Lane · (254) 432-7030 ext. 101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Killeen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4705 Black Forest Lane, Killeen, TX 76549
Bridgewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4705 Black Forest Lane · Avail. Jul 13

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2071 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4705 Black Forest Lane Available 07/13/20 NEW IN MANAGEMENT - COMING SOON! - Beautiful 4 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom Single Family Home in Bridgewood, close to Clear Creek, Fort Hood Military Gate, Metroplex Hospital, and main shopping areas. The floor plan offers two living areas combined right off the right side of the entrance. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops with a center island. The kitchen offers all stainless steel appliances, such as build-in microwave and side by side refrigerator. Master bedroom is huge with a walk-in closet. the Master bathroom features a garden tub tub with a separate walk-in shower and double sinks. The back yard has a privacy fence, which is perfect for family gatherings.

Small animals are allowed with non-refundable pet fee (breed restrictions apply).

Call Isbell Rentals at 254-432-7030 or visit our website at www.isbellrentals.com for more information!

(RLNE5805648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4705 Black Forest Lane have any available units?
4705 Black Forest Lane has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 4705 Black Forest Lane have?
Some of 4705 Black Forest Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4705 Black Forest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4705 Black Forest Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4705 Black Forest Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4705 Black Forest Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4705 Black Forest Lane offer parking?
No, 4705 Black Forest Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4705 Black Forest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4705 Black Forest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4705 Black Forest Lane have a pool?
No, 4705 Black Forest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4705 Black Forest Lane have accessible units?
No, 4705 Black Forest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4705 Black Forest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4705 Black Forest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4705 Black Forest Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Remington Apartment Homes
1001 N Twin Creek Dr
Killeen, TX 76543
Dorel Killeen
2908 Trimmier Rd
Killeen, TX 76542
Keystone Apartments in Killeen
2502 Bacon Ranch Rd
Killeen, TX 76542
Bridgemoor at Killeen
2710 Cunningham Rd
Killeen, TX 76542
Independence Place Killeen
5016 Watercrest Rd
Killeen, TX 76549
Brookside
3604 South W S Young Dr
Killeen, TX 76542
Arbors of Killeen
2801 O W Curry Dr
Killeen, TX 76542
Grandon Manor
1611 Grandon Dr
Killeen, TX 76541

Similar Pages

Killeen 1 BedroomsKilleen 2 Bedrooms
Killeen Apartments with BalconyKilleen Apartments with Parking
Killeen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXHarker Heights, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXRobinson, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeSaint Edward's University
Temple College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity