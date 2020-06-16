4604 Cambridge Drive

Amenities
Wow, take a look at this great duplex! This three bedroom stunner features ceramic tile flooring throughout. The open kitchen boasts a breakfast bar, appliances, nice cabinets and a pantry. There are lovely arched built-in shelves in the hallway. The bedrooms are a great size and have large closets. Close to schools, shopping and Fort Hood. This home will not disappoint, give us a call to schedule your showing today!
$250 Non-refundable pet fee per pet-2 pets max.
*VIDEO SHOWINGS ONLY UNTIL 7/1/20*