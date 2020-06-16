4604 Cambridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Wow, take a look at this great duplex! This three bedroom stunner features ceramic tile flooring throughout. The open kitchen boasts a breakfast bar, appliances, nice cabinets and a pantry. There are lovely arched built-in shelves in the hallway. The bedrooms are a great size and have large closets. Close to schools, shopping and Fort Hood. This home will not disappoint, give us a call to schedule your showing today!

$250 Non-refundable pet fee per pet-2 pets max.

*VIDEO SHOWINGS ONLY UNTIL 7/1/20*