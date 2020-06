Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Entertain smartly in this intriguing brick Contempo. When listing all the features to be found here, be sure to note the two-car garage, fully fenced and city utilities. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. If you need space that is just for you, you will appreciate the study. From snacks to supper, you are well-served by the breakfast bar. Entertain or simply relax on the comfortable covered patio. Another consideration: Wood flooring. A very engaging style!