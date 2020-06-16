All apartments in Killeen
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

4204 Windwood Dr

4204 Windwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4204 Windwood Drive, Killeen, TX 76542

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Showplace! - NO CARPET!!! Four bedroom home in Oak Valley Sub Division. Shade trees in front and back yard, privacy fenced yard, covered patio and storage shed, two-car garage, automatic garage door opener, large living room with brick fireplace, pop-up ceiling, decorators ledge, accent lighting, wood laminate flooring, kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel side-by-side refrigerator, glass top range, ceramic tile flooring, master suite with decorator ledge with accent lighting, master bath with luxurious garden tub, double sink vanity, and two large walk-in closets. Additional features of this home include wood blinds, laundry room has built-in cabinets, alarm system, nest thermostat and much more!

(RLNE4508109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4204 Windwood Dr have any available units?
4204 Windwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Killeen, TX.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 4204 Windwood Dr have?
Some of 4204 Windwood Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4204 Windwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4204 Windwood Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4204 Windwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4204 Windwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4204 Windwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4204 Windwood Dr does offer parking.
Does 4204 Windwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4204 Windwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4204 Windwood Dr have a pool?
No, 4204 Windwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4204 Windwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 4204 Windwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4204 Windwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4204 Windwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
