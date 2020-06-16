4204 Windwood Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system on-site laundry parking garage

Showplace! - NO CARPET!!! Four bedroom home in Oak Valley Sub Division. Shade trees in front and back yard, privacy fenced yard, covered patio and storage shed, two-car garage, automatic garage door opener, large living room with brick fireplace, pop-up ceiling, decorators ledge, accent lighting, wood laminate flooring, kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel side-by-side refrigerator, glass top range, ceramic tile flooring, master suite with decorator ledge with accent lighting, master bath with luxurious garden tub, double sink vanity, and two large walk-in closets. Additional features of this home include wood blinds, laundry room has built-in cabinets, alarm system, nest thermostat and much more!



(RLNE4508109)