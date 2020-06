Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities: air conditioning, carpet, dishwasher, fireplace, garbage disposal, in unit laundry, microwave, patio / balcony, range, refrigerator
Property Amenities: parking, garage

Brilliant mix of formal elegance and voluminous space in this 2 story home in prestigious Thunder Creek Estates. This impressive home creates picturesque curb appeal. Ceramic Tile entry and Kitchen area. , formal living, and formal dining room create distinctive separation and wonderful flow as well. Familyroom has corner fireplace. Master suite is downstairs with 3 bedrooms and loft upstairs. The open Kitchen has breakfast bar and tile flooring acessing the covered patio. Oversized backyard features attractive covered patio and wood privacy fence..