Killeen, TX
3703 Llano Estacado
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:30 AM

3703 Llano Estacado

3703 Llano Estacado Court · (866) 686-5266
Location

3703 Llano Estacado Court, Killeen, TX 76549
Goodnight Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1585 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful home is located in Killeen just minutes from the Clear Creek Gate. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and has a spacious living room with a fireplace. The kitchen has all electric appliances to include a side by side refrigerator. Other features of this lovely home include a covered patio, large private fenced yard, 2 car garage, double sinks in master bathroom, and washer/dryer connections in the laundry room. This home does have an extended driveway with a privacy fence for privacy. Call JWC today to see this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3703 Llano Estacado have any available units?
3703 Llano Estacado has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 3703 Llano Estacado have?
Some of 3703 Llano Estacado's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3703 Llano Estacado currently offering any rent specials?
3703 Llano Estacado isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3703 Llano Estacado pet-friendly?
No, 3703 Llano Estacado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Killeen.
Does 3703 Llano Estacado offer parking?
Yes, 3703 Llano Estacado does offer parking.
Does 3703 Llano Estacado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3703 Llano Estacado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3703 Llano Estacado have a pool?
No, 3703 Llano Estacado does not have a pool.
Does 3703 Llano Estacado have accessible units?
No, 3703 Llano Estacado does not have accessible units.
Does 3703 Llano Estacado have units with dishwashers?
No, 3703 Llano Estacado does not have units with dishwashers.
