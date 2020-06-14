3703 Llano Estacado

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This beautiful home is located in Killeen just minutes from the Clear Creek Gate. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and has a spacious living room with a fireplace. The kitchen has all electric appliances to include a side by side refrigerator. Other features of this lovely home include a covered patio, large private fenced yard, 2 car garage, double sinks in master bathroom, and washer/dryer connections in the laundry room. This home does have an extended driveway with a privacy fence for privacy. Call JWC today to see this home.