Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AVAILABLE August 17th!! Check out this wonderful 1694 Square foot gem! Built-in 2004 and recently refurbished. The interior features 3 spacious bedrooms, formal Living/dining, and Eat-in Kitchen. The kitchen comes equipped with updated appliances including a smooth top stove. Numerous windows allow the natural light to flood the living area. Master bedroom boast on suite bathroom with large soaking tub and separate shower. Plenty of room for clothes in the enormous master closet. Outback you will find a covered patio with decent size yard enclosed with a wood privacy fence. Located in quite neighborhood down the street elementary school and walking paths. Close to fort hood. Call for your viewing appointment! Pets allowed upon owner approval!!