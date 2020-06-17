All apartments in Killeen
Find more places like 2008 Kenyon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Killeen, TX
/
2008 Kenyon
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

2008 Kenyon

2008 Kenyon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Killeen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2008 Kenyon Street, Killeen, TX 76543

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
North Killeen! - Killeen's Evening Hollow is where you'll find this brick three bedroom charmer. Located on a corner lot with fenced rear yard and mature landscaping, shade trees, covered patio, two-car garage, spacious living room with vaulted ceiling, covered fireplace, dining area, kitchen with all appliances, plenty of counter and cabinet space, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, two bathrooms, window treatments throughout, central air and heat, and so much more!

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE DO NOT APPLY FOR PROPERTIES BEFORE THEIR AVAILABILITY DATE.

(RLNE5602047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 Kenyon have any available units?
2008 Kenyon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Killeen, TX.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2008 Kenyon have?
Some of 2008 Kenyon's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2008 Kenyon currently offering any rent specials?
2008 Kenyon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 Kenyon pet-friendly?
Yes, 2008 Kenyon is pet friendly.
Does 2008 Kenyon offer parking?
Yes, 2008 Kenyon does offer parking.
Does 2008 Kenyon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2008 Kenyon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 Kenyon have a pool?
No, 2008 Kenyon does not have a pool.
Does 2008 Kenyon have accessible units?
No, 2008 Kenyon does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 Kenyon have units with dishwashers?
No, 2008 Kenyon does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Remington Apartment Homes
1001 N Twin Creek Dr
Killeen, TX 76543
Dorel Killeen
2908 Trimmier Rd
Killeen, TX 76542
Bay Colony Apartments
4301 E Rancier Ave
Killeen, TX 76543
Keystone Apartments in Killeen
2502 Bacon Ranch Rd
Killeen, TX 76542
Independence Place Killeen
5016 Watercrest Rd
Killeen, TX 76549
Brookside
3604 South W S Young Dr
Killeen, TX 76542
Arbors of Killeen
2801 O W Curry Dr
Killeen, TX 76542
Grandon Manor
1611 Grandon Dr
Killeen, TX 76541

Similar Pages

Killeen 1 BedroomsKilleen 2 Bedrooms
Killeen Apartments with BalconyKilleen Apartments with Parking
Killeen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXHarker Heights, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXRobinson, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeSaint Edward's University
Temple College