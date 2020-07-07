All apartments in Keller
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

962 Indian Blanket Drive

962 Indian Blanket Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

962 Indian Blanket Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic one story home in coveted Keller ISD schools with a large, eat in kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Home has new carpet in the bedrooms, new tile in bathrooms and new laminate wood flooring in the living area. Living area has a lovely gas fireplace. Kitchen features new SS oven-range and microwave. Master is separate from other 2 bedrooms. This home has plenty of closet space. Master has 2 walk in closets. Secondary bedrooms have large walk in closets as well. Laundry room features a generous storage closet. Enjoy sitting outside under the covered porch. Backyard is a good size and has a storage shed for your use. PETS ARE ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS TO BE DETERMINED BY OWNERS. SMALL PETS PREFERRED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 962 Indian Blanket Drive have any available units?
962 Indian Blanket Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 962 Indian Blanket Drive have?
Some of 962 Indian Blanket Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 962 Indian Blanket Drive currently offering any rent specials?
962 Indian Blanket Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 962 Indian Blanket Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 962 Indian Blanket Drive is pet friendly.
Does 962 Indian Blanket Drive offer parking?
No, 962 Indian Blanket Drive does not offer parking.
Does 962 Indian Blanket Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 962 Indian Blanket Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 962 Indian Blanket Drive have a pool?
No, 962 Indian Blanket Drive does not have a pool.
Does 962 Indian Blanket Drive have accessible units?
No, 962 Indian Blanket Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 962 Indian Blanket Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 962 Indian Blanket Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

