962 Indian Blanket Drive

Fantastic one story home in coveted Keller ISD schools with a large, eat in kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Home has new carpet in the bedrooms, new tile in bathrooms and new laminate wood flooring in the living area. Living area has a lovely gas fireplace. Kitchen features new SS oven-range and microwave. Master is separate from other 2 bedrooms. This home has plenty of closet space. Master has 2 walk in closets. Secondary bedrooms have large walk in closets as well. Laundry room features a generous storage closet. Enjoy sitting outside under the covered porch. Backyard is a good size and has a storage shed for your use. PETS ARE ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS TO BE DETERMINED BY OWNERS. SMALL PETS PREFERRED.