Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

This is a 40-year-old home that has been well taken care of. It has a new roof, fresh paint, new carpet and new “looks like wood” tile in the living room. The house was upgraded six years ago but there is no granite. The rooms are nice size and the bedrooms have walk-in closet’s. The home is in a well established neighborhood. Very quiet and peaceful. Great schools and close to shopping, restaurants and parks. Huge yard with 6 foot wood fence.