Keller, TX
919 Meadow Circle N
Last updated December 13 2019 at 2:00 AM

919 Meadow Circle N

919 Meadow Circle North · No Longer Available
Location

919 Meadow Circle North, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Beautiful home is currently being renovated and will be fully complete by December 11th. Renovations will include all new paint (grey neutral color on walls) throughout the home, including cabinets, doors and trim. New Ceiling fans, cabinet hardware and all new flooring (vinyl plank in living and hallway and carpet in bedrooms). This home is conveniently located next to Keller high school and has a nice size backyard with a storage shed in back and a large size garage. We are allowing viewing during renovations and accepting applications. Wont last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 Meadow Circle N have any available units?
919 Meadow Circle N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 919 Meadow Circle N have?
Some of 919 Meadow Circle N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 Meadow Circle N currently offering any rent specials?
919 Meadow Circle N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 Meadow Circle N pet-friendly?
No, 919 Meadow Circle N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 919 Meadow Circle N offer parking?
Yes, 919 Meadow Circle N offers parking.
Does 919 Meadow Circle N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 Meadow Circle N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 Meadow Circle N have a pool?
No, 919 Meadow Circle N does not have a pool.
Does 919 Meadow Circle N have accessible units?
No, 919 Meadow Circle N does not have accessible units.
Does 919 Meadow Circle N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 919 Meadow Circle N has units with dishwashers.

