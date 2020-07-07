919 Meadow Circle N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This Beautiful home is currently being renovated and will be fully complete by December 11th. Renovations will include all new paint (grey neutral color on walls) throughout the home, including cabinets, doors and trim. New Ceiling fans, cabinet hardware and all new flooring (vinyl plank in living and hallway and carpet in bedrooms). This home is conveniently located next to Keller high school and has a nice size backyard with a storage shed in back and a large size garage. We are allowing viewing during renovations and accepting applications. Wont last long!