Cute single story home in Keller located in the highly ranked Keller ISD. Granite counters in kitchen. Split bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings in family room with tall brick fireplace. Laminate and tile floors throughout, except in master bedroom with carpet. Large separate laundry room. Great location near Keller Parkway and East of 377. Conveniently located near shopping and restaurants. Lovely neighborhood.