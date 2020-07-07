All apartments in Keller
902 Meadow Circle N

902 Meadow Cir N · No Longer Available
Location

902 Meadow Cir N, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
NOTE: 902 Meadow Circle N is the VACANT UNIT in this fourplex. NEW luxury vinyl plank flooring downstairs and NEW carpet upstairs! Ceramic tile in all wet areas. Clean! Conveniently located near schools and shopping. Small, private back yard area, covered patio and small storage area. Utility room large enough for full size washer and dryer. One pet allowed at owner's sole discretion. No pet over 25 lbs allowed. Tenant to pay $20 monthly for preventative maintenance in addition to rent. Renter's insurance is required. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which includes third-party pictorial move in report to protect your security deposit.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Meadow Circle N have any available units?
902 Meadow Circle N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 Meadow Circle N have?
Some of 902 Meadow Circle N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 Meadow Circle N currently offering any rent specials?
902 Meadow Circle N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Meadow Circle N pet-friendly?
Yes, 902 Meadow Circle N is pet friendly.
Does 902 Meadow Circle N offer parking?
No, 902 Meadow Circle N does not offer parking.
Does 902 Meadow Circle N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 902 Meadow Circle N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Meadow Circle N have a pool?
No, 902 Meadow Circle N does not have a pool.
Does 902 Meadow Circle N have accessible units?
No, 902 Meadow Circle N does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Meadow Circle N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 902 Meadow Circle N has units with dishwashers.

