812 Briar Ridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground fireplace

Located in the premiere gated community of Idlewood Estate in the Hidden Lakes Subdivision. This beautiful home has the spacious Master Bedroom and another guest bedroom on the first level. Lovely home has open game room and large media room. Wonderful pool with kids tree house in the backyard! Home has a large three car garage! The community offers swimming pools, playgrounds, walking jogging trails and Sky Creek Ranch Golf Course. Tenant to pay for lawn care and Landlord will pay for pool maintenance. Applications to be filled out at , please see the sample form.