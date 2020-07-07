All apartments in Keller
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

812 Briar Ridge Drive

812 Briar Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

812 Briar Ridge Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Located in the premiere gated community of Idlewood Estate in the Hidden Lakes Subdivision. This beautiful home has the spacious Master Bedroom and another guest bedroom on the first level. Lovely home has open game room and large media room. Wonderful pool with kids tree house in the backyard! Home has a large three car garage! The community offers swimming pools, playgrounds, walking jogging trails and Sky Creek Ranch Golf Course. Tenant to pay for lawn care and Landlord will pay for pool maintenance. Applications to be filled out at , please see the sample form.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 Briar Ridge Drive have any available units?
812 Briar Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 Briar Ridge Drive have?
Some of 812 Briar Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 Briar Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
812 Briar Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Briar Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 812 Briar Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 812 Briar Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 812 Briar Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 812 Briar Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 Briar Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Briar Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 812 Briar Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 812 Briar Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 812 Briar Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Briar Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 Briar Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

