Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:38 AM

808 Pond Springs Court

808 Pond Springs Court · No Longer Available
Location

808 Pond Springs Court, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
As per seller: Welcoming home with exceptional curb appeal and floor plan. This home, in the highly desired village of the Enclave at Hidden Lakes, sits a top a cul-de-sac. With it's spacious and flexible floor plan, it boasts of 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, playroom, formal living and dining, an enormous kitchen, & a gated entrance to it's 3 car garage. The 5th bedroom, the seated area off the kitchen, or the formal living are perfect options for office spaces. This home has updates galore, & has been meticulously well kept. Nail down wood floors, marble & granite counters, curb-less & frame-less shower, enormous closets, new tile & carpet, and freshly painted walls make this home turn key ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Pond Springs Court have any available units?
808 Pond Springs Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 Pond Springs Court have?
Some of 808 Pond Springs Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 Pond Springs Court currently offering any rent specials?
808 Pond Springs Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Pond Springs Court pet-friendly?
No, 808 Pond Springs Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 808 Pond Springs Court offer parking?
Yes, 808 Pond Springs Court offers parking.
Does 808 Pond Springs Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 Pond Springs Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Pond Springs Court have a pool?
No, 808 Pond Springs Court does not have a pool.
Does 808 Pond Springs Court have accessible units?
No, 808 Pond Springs Court does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Pond Springs Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 808 Pond Springs Court has units with dishwashers.

