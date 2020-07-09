808 Pond Springs Court

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

As per seller: Welcoming home with exceptional curb appeal and floor plan. This home, in the highly desired village of the Enclave at Hidden Lakes, sits a top a cul-de-sac. With it's spacious and flexible floor plan, it boasts of 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, playroom, formal living and dining, an enormous kitchen, & a gated entrance to it's 3 car garage. The 5th bedroom, the seated area off the kitchen, or the formal living are perfect options for office spaces. This home has updates galore, & has been meticulously well kept. Nail down wood floors, marble & granite counters, curb-less & frame-less shower, enormous closets, new tile & carpet, and freshly painted walls make this home turn key ready.