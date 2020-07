Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Located in the Keller school district, this unit is close to shopping, restaurants. 2 story unit with updated bathrooms, both bedrooms and full bath located upstairs. Half bath downstairs. Large kitchen and dining area. Lots of storage, stackable washer dryer hookups. Fenced backyard. Central heat and air. The owner takes care of the lawn. Tenants pay all utilities. No smoking, no waterbeds. Pets are decided on a case by case basis. Great place to call home.