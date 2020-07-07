804 Crown Court

Amenities

Well maintained one and one half story plan with formal dining, spacious family room. Great space for in-kitchen dining table. Silestone countertop. Brand new electric cooktop, brand new oven. Three bedrooms and bathrooms downstairs, study level 1. The fourth bedroom suite upstairs could also be a game room or media room with 3 closets and a full bath. Smart wiring. Low-E windows. Great flow for entertaining and living. Gated community. WALKING DISTANCE to Hidden Lakes Elementary school and walking distance to the community pool! The landlord will maintain the front lawn.