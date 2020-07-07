All apartments in Keller
804 Crown Court

Location

804 Crown Court, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
pool
media room
Well maintained one and one half story plan with formal dining, spacious family room. Great space for in-kitchen dining table. Silestone countertop. Brand new electric cooktop, brand new oven. Three bedrooms and bathrooms downstairs, study level 1. The fourth bedroom suite upstairs could also be a game room or media room with 3 closets and a full bath. Smart wiring. Low-E windows. Great flow for entertaining and living. Gated community. WALKING DISTANCE to Hidden Lakes Elementary school and walking distance to the community pool! The landlord will maintain the front lawn.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Crown Court have any available units?
804 Crown Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 Crown Court have?
Some of 804 Crown Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Crown Court currently offering any rent specials?
804 Crown Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Crown Court pet-friendly?
No, 804 Crown Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 804 Crown Court offer parking?
No, 804 Crown Court does not offer parking.
Does 804 Crown Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Crown Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Crown Court have a pool?
Yes, 804 Crown Court has a pool.
Does 804 Crown Court have accessible units?
No, 804 Crown Court does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Crown Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 804 Crown Court has units with dishwashers.

