Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment home has lots of great charm. Both bedrooms and bath are upstairs with access to the balcony. The kitchen and living room is downstairs and boasts a big brick fire place. This is a great home that won't last long. More photos soon to come!