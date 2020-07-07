729 Silver Lake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Gorgeous garden home, well maintained and just minutes to Keller Town Center, shopping, schools & major roadways. SMALL Pets allowed on individual basis, with addtional pet deposit & owner approval. NO CATS!!! Front & back yards mowed by HOA - must allow access, tenant to trim trees & shrubs, maintain flower beds. Monthly rent includes kitchen refrigerator. Outdoor fireplace on covered patio. Light & bright home on zero lot line. HOA mows grass in front and back yard. Tenant to allow access.