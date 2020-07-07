All apartments in Keller
Last updated May 24 2020 at 12:41 AM

729 Silver Lake Drive

729 Silver Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Keller
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Garage
Location

729 Silver Lake Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Gorgeous garden home, well maintained and just minutes to Keller Town Center, shopping, schools & major roadways. SMALL Pets allowed on individual basis, with addtional pet deposit & owner approval. NO CATS!!! Front & back yards mowed by HOA - must allow access, tenant to trim trees & shrubs, maintain flower beds. Monthly rent includes kitchen refrigerator. Outdoor fireplace on covered patio. Light & bright home on zero lot line. HOA mows grass in front and back yard. Tenant to allow access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 Silver Lake Drive have any available units?
729 Silver Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 729 Silver Lake Drive have?
Some of 729 Silver Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 Silver Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
729 Silver Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 Silver Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 729 Silver Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 729 Silver Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 729 Silver Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 729 Silver Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 729 Silver Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 Silver Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 729 Silver Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 729 Silver Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 729 Silver Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 729 Silver Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 729 Silver Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.

