Keller, TX
724 Bluebonnet Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM

724 Bluebonnet Drive

724 Bluebonnet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

724 Bluebonnet Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently remodeled bright 2bed, 1.5 bath Townhome located in the Keller I.S.D. Features stove, fridge, dishwasher, central a c, heat& full sized washer&dryer connections. This is a corner unit with bigger private fence backyard. Walking Distance to Keller High School, Johnson Keller library, senior citizen center, Johnson Keller Park and near to many great shopping places. App $50 per adult. 18x18 tile first floor. 2nd floor thick wood laminate. Upgraded fixtures, fans, bath vanities etc. Agent to verify schools, taxes, sq. ft., etc. Use TAR application form. App fee Payable to Maria Madigan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 Bluebonnet Drive have any available units?
724 Bluebonnet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 724 Bluebonnet Drive have?
Some of 724 Bluebonnet Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 Bluebonnet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
724 Bluebonnet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 Bluebonnet Drive pet-friendly?
No, 724 Bluebonnet Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 724 Bluebonnet Drive offer parking?
No, 724 Bluebonnet Drive does not offer parking.
Does 724 Bluebonnet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 724 Bluebonnet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 Bluebonnet Drive have a pool?
No, 724 Bluebonnet Drive does not have a pool.
Does 724 Bluebonnet Drive have accessible units?
No, 724 Bluebonnet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 724 Bluebonnet Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 724 Bluebonnet Drive has units with dishwashers.

