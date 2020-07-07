724 Bluebonnet Drive

Amenities

Recently remodeled bright 2bed, 1.5 bath Townhome located in the Keller I.S.D. Features stove, fridge, dishwasher, central a c, heat& full sized washer&dryer connections. This is a corner unit with bigger private fence backyard. Walking Distance to Keller High School, Johnson Keller library, senior citizen center, Johnson Keller Park and near to many great shopping places. App $50 per adult. 18x18 tile first floor. 2nd floor thick wood laminate. Upgraded fixtures, fans, bath vanities etc. Agent to verify schools, taxes, sq. ft., etc. Use TAR application form. App fee Payable to Maria Madigan.