717 Windcrest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

2019 renovated through out, fresh interior and exterior new paint, new tile and carpet flooring, new dishwasher, new back tile wall replaced in both showers and more. Ready for move in by June 1, 2020.

2 bed 2 full bath home situated in quiet established neighborhood near Keller center, schools, shops, parks and recreation facilities. Fenced backyard with tree shades provides private outdoor enjoyment. Keller-ISD school.

Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Outside shed structure is maintained separately if it's chosen to use.

Verify all public data for most accurate and recent updates. Virtual viewing initially. In house viewing will be arranged after application pre-approval.