Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Beautiful 4 bdrm home with a pool located in Keller ISD ! This home has many upgrades including granite counters, new flooring, new paint, bonus enclosed room can be 2nd living or study, and a stunning backyard with a diving pool! Neighborhood is quiet and close to shopping and dining. Pool care is included in the rent. Come see this one today!