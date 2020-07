Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Please note, this property does NOT have a backyard. Just updated duplex in the heart of Keller! New carpet, paint, updated lights and fans, new kitchen countertops. Close Bear Creek Park and Keller Town Center. Carport in rear.

Lawn care included. Call for pet restrictions.