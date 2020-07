Amenities

For lease: FULLY FURNISHED single story home including furniture, dishes, coffee maker, washer, dryer, refrigerator, grill, lawnmower, and more! This home is move in ready. Just bring your clothes! Carpet replaced in October, 2018. This home is fresh and clean. Super cute welcoming front porch with bench for relaxing. Large backyard with covered patio and storage shed. Highly sought Keller schools.