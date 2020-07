Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Great two bedroom, two bathroom duplex ready for immediate move in! Family room with vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace open to eat in kitchen. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet and full bath. Laundry room with room for full sized washer and dryer. Private fenced backyard with shed.