All apartments in Keller
Find more places like 637 Cedarwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
637 Cedarwood Drive
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:35 PM

637 Cedarwood Drive

637 Cedarwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

637 Cedarwood Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautifully updated Keller home with a great layout, a must see in the highly sought after Keller ISD School District! Peaceful bay window in master bedroom overlooking the backyard. Open patio in back yard with large gas grill complete with gas hook up, perfect for entertaining. HGTV worthy kitchen complete with must have stainless steel appliances, beautiful white cabinets, stunning granite counter tops with an eat in breakfast room just off the kitchen surrounded by floor to ceiling windows for an unobstructed view of the back yard. This is your dream home just waiting to become reality, apply online today and move in tomorrow!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 637 Cedarwood Drive have any available units?
637 Cedarwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 637 Cedarwood Drive have?
Some of 637 Cedarwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 637 Cedarwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
637 Cedarwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 Cedarwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 637 Cedarwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 637 Cedarwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 637 Cedarwood Drive offers parking.
Does 637 Cedarwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 637 Cedarwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 Cedarwood Drive have a pool?
No, 637 Cedarwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 637 Cedarwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 637 Cedarwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 637 Cedarwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 637 Cedarwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Move Cross Country
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248

Similar Pages

Keller 1 BedroomsKeller 2 Bedrooms
Keller 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKeller Apartments with Pool
Keller Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TX
Corinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District