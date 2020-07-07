637 Cedarwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautifully updated Keller home with a great layout, a must see in the highly sought after Keller ISD School District! Peaceful bay window in master bedroom overlooking the backyard. Open patio in back yard with large gas grill complete with gas hook up, perfect for entertaining. HGTV worthy kitchen complete with must have stainless steel appliances, beautiful white cabinets, stunning granite counter tops with an eat in breakfast room just off the kitchen surrounded by floor to ceiling windows for an unobstructed view of the back yard. This is your dream home just waiting to become reality, apply online today and move in tomorrow!