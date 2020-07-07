608 Shadow Glen Lane

Amenities
Stunning Meritage Home in highly desirable Marshall Ridge with amazing amenities including community pool, club house, playgrounds, & parks. Interior boasts light & bright open split bedroom floor plan, rich hardwood flooring, large living areas, & soaring ceilings. Dream Kitchen has slab granite countertops, gas cooktop, stainless appliances, & tons of storage. Master retreat down with sitting area has separate shower, soaking tub, separate vanities, & walk-in closet. 3 spacious secondary bedrooms & game room up with bath access. Office could be 5th bedroom! Backyard has covered flagstone patio, pergola, fire pit, & plenty of yard to play! Great for entertaining! Small pets considered. Online application.