608 Shadow Glen Lane
Last updated June 5 2019 at 2:04 AM

608 Shadow Glen Lane

608 Shadow Glen Ln · No Longer Available
Location

608 Shadow Glen Ln, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
game room
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning Meritage Home in highly desirable Marshall Ridge with amazing amenities including community pool, club house, playgrounds, & parks. Interior boasts light & bright open split bedroom floor plan, rich hardwood flooring, large living areas, & soaring ceilings. Dream Kitchen has slab granite countertops, gas cooktop, stainless appliances, & tons of storage. Master retreat down with sitting area has separate shower, soaking tub, separate vanities, & walk-in closet. 3 spacious secondary bedrooms & game room up with bath access. Office could be 5th bedroom! Backyard has covered flagstone patio, pergola, fire pit, & plenty of yard to play! Great for entertaining! Small pets considered. Online application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

