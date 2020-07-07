608 Shadow Glen Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit game room playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning Meritage Home in highly desirable Marshall Ridge with amazing amenities including community pool, club house, playgrounds, & parks. Interior boasts light & bright open split bedroom floor plan, rich hardwood flooring, large living areas, & soaring ceilings. Dream Kitchen has slab granite countertops, gas cooktop, stainless appliances, & tons of storage. Master retreat down with sitting area has separate shower, soaking tub, separate vanities, & walk-in closet. 3 spacious secondary bedrooms & game room up with bath access. Office could be 5th bedroom! Backyard has covered flagstone patio, pergola, fire pit, & plenty of yard to play! Great for entertaining! Small pets considered. Online application.